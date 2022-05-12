Four CC Basketball Players Sign on With New Schools

Four Casper College women's basketball players are going to further their athletic careers in 4 different parts of the country. Natrona County High School product Kate Robertson has signed with Alaska-Anchorage, a Division II school with a rich tradition of winning. Robertson averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds per game as the T-Birds advanced to the National Junior College Tournament in Texas. Alaska-Anchorage went 20-7 last season and competes in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Joseana Vaz will be going right down the road to Fort Collins to play for Colorado State University. She averaged 12 points and 4 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season and will be joining a Rams program that went 21-12 and played in the WNIT.

Dejaan Schuler is headed to Florida to play for Stetson University in Deland. She was a 41% 3-point shooter who averaged 7 points a game this past season. She played in all 33 games for the T-Birds averaging 18 minutes per contest.

Belen Morales-Lopez will be joining the University of New Hampshire in Durham. She averaged 7 points a game and was a 42% shooter from the 3-point line. She averaged 4 rebounds per game and appeared in 31 games in the 2021-22 season.

This group over the course of two years helped Casper College to a 50-7 record with 2 straight Region IX championships.

