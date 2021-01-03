Cowboys Prevail over Fresno State to Improve to 7-1

Thanks to the red hot shooting from Hunter Thompson, the Wyoming Cowboys defeated Fresno State on the road on Saturday 78-74 to get to 1-0 in Mountain West Conference play and 7-1 overall. Thompson hit 7, 3 pointers in the game and finished with 22 points. Marcus Williams and Hunter Maldonado each had 13 with Jeremiah Oden throwing in 11

The Pokes didn't assume the lead for good until Kwane Marble hit two free throws with 37 seconds to go in regulation. At one point in the 2nd half, UW trailed by 7 but ended up going 22-26 from the free-throw line.

Dean Stroud led Fresno State with 19 as the Bulldogs fall to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in league play. The two teams will hook up again on Monday night in Fresno.

