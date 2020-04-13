Former Wyoming Cowboy basketball coach Allen Edwards has been hired at Loyola-Marymount as an assistant. Edwards was 60-76 in his four-year tenure with Pokes with a couple of 20 win seasons and a CBI championship. But it was a huge struggle for the program this past season with 9 wins and 24 losses with an 8-24 record the year before that.

Edwards was let go from UW following the Mountain West Tournament and was ultimately replaced by Jeff Linder from Northern Colorado. Loyola-Marymount has a new head coach this year in Stan Johnson who was an assistant at Marquette for the last 5 seasons.

Also joining the Loyola-Marymount staff is former Nevada head coach David Carter who led the Wolfpack to a couple of NIT appearances in 2009-10 as well as 2011-12

