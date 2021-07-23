Former President Trump Calls MLB Team Name Change ”A Disgrace”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The major league baseball team which has long been known as the Cleveland Indians on Friday announced plans to change its nickname to the Guardians.

Former President Donald Trump is not a fan of the change. The 45th president released the following statement on Friday:

''Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace, and I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country. Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys? The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening. A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore!''The name change will not formally happen until after this season.