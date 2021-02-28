Former Michigan Gov. Granholm Confirmed as Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm has won Senate confirmation to be energy secretary.

She'll be a key Cabinet member trying to fulfill President Joe Biden’s commitment for a green economy as the United States fights to slow climate change.

The vote was 64-35, with 14 Republicans, including GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, voting yes.

Granholm served two terms as governor in a state dominated by the auto industry and devastated by the 2008 recession.

Separately, Senate committees also heard from Biden's nominees for surgeon general and trade representative.

Get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper