UW President to Testify Before U.S. Senate Committee

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will be testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Thursday, August 5, in the nation’s capital.

Get our free mobile app

Seidel was invited to testify by the committee’s chairman, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at a hearing examining the role of programs with the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is the committee’s ranking member.

The hearing, which begins at 8 am MDT, will be live-streamed on the committee’s website here.

Seidel plans to showcase the strengths of the Office of Science that underpin the national scientific establishment; explain the need for continued and increased investments in science, particularly the computing environments needed to support science; and highlight the link between science and innovation.