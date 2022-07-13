Wyoming Woman Arrested in Cold Case Death of Michigan Baby

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — A Wyoming woman has been arrested and is awaiting extradition to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to face arraignment in the death 25 years ago of a baby found discarded in the waste pit of an outhouse.

Mackinac County Sheriff Edward Wilk said Wednesday that investigators traveled to Wyoming on Tuesday to interview the 58-year-old woman, who confirmed she was the child’s mother.

He says the woman gave investigators information “that provided probable cause to arrest her" on an open murder charge.

The baby girl was found in the waste pit of a Garnet Lake campground outhouse in Hudson Township.

The woman formerly resided in the area.

The Associated Press story did not name the woman, nor where she has been living in Wyoming.