Parents Captured After Son Charged in Oxford School Shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody in Detroit.

A business owner located a vehicle late Friday that officials said was tied to the couple.

The Crumbleys were captured nearby and were expected to be booked into the Oakland County Jail.

A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley.

The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.