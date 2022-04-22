Former Denver Broncos LB Von Miller Sued In Sexually Explicit Lawsuit

A former Denver Broncos linebacker is under hot water after a lawsuit was filed against him for allegedly distributing a sexually-explicit photo without consent.

According to TMZ and multiple other sources, Von Miller, a former Pro Bowl linebacker with the Denver Broncos and most recent Super Bowl champion is being sued by a woman in Los Angeles who claims the NFL star, consumed by rage and jealousy, distributed a sexually explicit photo of her to "two well-known celebrities" back in May 2020.

As per official court documents, Miller had been dating a woman in 2020; while they were together, the couple allegedly took personal and private photos together during "sexual acts" with the understanding that said would never be shared.

However, the woman who filed the lawsuit - who has chosen to file under an alias name, "Jane Doe" - alleges Miller, "in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage" sent "sexually explicit" photos to two unnamed celebrities.

As per the lawsuit, two texts were sent on May 7, 2020, to two different individuals (you can read the messages via TMZ here - warning: language used); both messages were allegedly sent by Miller with the mentioned explicit photograph. The unidentified woman's attorney says his client's alleged situation can be a learning experience for females who date people in the public eye. "This case is a cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power."

"However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler's vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked," the lawsuit reads.

Von's Run-ins With The Law In Colorado

According to the Denver Post, Von Miller was arrested in Colorado back in 2011 after failing to appear on misdemeanor traffic charges.

He was cited for driving with a suspended license a month after that and pleaded guilty to three traffic offenses between 2012 and 2013. He was ordered to complete 24 hours of community service and take a driving class.

On the field, Miller was suspended by the NFL for six games in 2013 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Miller most recently signed a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in March.

