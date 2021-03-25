Former Denver Bronco Terrell Davis Featured at Boys & Girls Club Reverse Raffle

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming recently announced that Terrell Davis, Super Bowl XXXII MVP and Former Denver Bronco, will be featured at the Club’s Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction.

Davis is the all-time leading rusher for the Denver Broncos, and he helped the team win back-to-back Super Bowls in 1998 and 1999. He is also a former Boys & Girls Club Member. At the Reverse Raffle and Auction, which will be held on May 22, 2021, Mr. Davis will recount his time as a Club member, and will show how the Club shaped his youth and ultimately his entire future as an NFL Hall of Famer.

A press release from the Boys and Girls Club noted that Davis began going to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego at the age of 7.

“It provided him and his siblings a safe place outside of their tough neighborhood,” the release stated.

Davis’ NFL career began in 1995, when he was drafted as a sixth-round pick for the Denver Broncos. He would go on to become the team’s all-time leading rusher, with a total of 7,607 yards. Davis became a three-time Pro Bowler and he also popularized the ‘Mile High Salute,’ a military-style salute given to fans and teammates to celebrate a touchdown.

In 2017, Davis was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. He also occupies a Hall of Fame spot with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Davis now serves as an analyst on the NFL Network.

The story Davis shares on May 22 will be one of hope. It will be one of perseverance and it will show that with the right attitude, the right guidance, and the right mindset, a person can do anything that they dream of.

Attendees of the Reverse Raffle and Auction will have a chance to bit on an exclusive golf excursion with Davis, a private zoom/video call with him, and/or signed memorabilia.

Tickets to the event are $125 per persom, or $1,000 for a table of eight. VIP upgrades are also available for an additional $1,000. The event will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center), and it includes dinner, a live and silent auction, and the chance to win a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, as well as $5,000 in cash.

Tickets and tables are available online at bgccw.org/somuchgood or by calling (307) 235-4079.

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming serves youth, ages 5-18 at ten different sites in Natrona County, Converse County, Fremont County and Johnson County. The Reverse Raffle and Auction is one of the largest annual fundraisers to benefit the Boys & Girls Club in support of it’s $3.0 million annual operating budget.