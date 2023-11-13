Food Bank of Wyoming on a Mission to Address Holiday Food Needs

The holidays are drawing closer and some are faced with tough choices. Wyoming's statewide inflation sits at 4.6%, exceeding the nation's. Wyoming food inflation stands at 7% and housing at 6.1%.

The Food Bank of Wyoming is finding ways to meet rising food needs across the state. Two Hunger Relief Partners are focusing specefically on food distributions. Needs, Inc. in Cheyenne is sourcing and stocking up on food items for Thanksgiving meals such as corn, stuffing, gravy mixes, and canned cranberry sauce.

St. Vincent De Paul in Rawlins will pass out Christmas food baskets for the 40th year in a row. Last year they gave out 330 food baskets in one day filled with food sourced from Wyoming Food Bank. Each basket includes a traditional Christmas Eve dinner, a Christmas dinner, and a light Christmas morning breakfast.

“If someone is in a position right now where their heating bill is rising and their rent is not flexible, those instances can add extra pressure and stress on their budget. That’s why seeking food assistance from our mobile pantries and Hunger Relief Partners is a great solution, especially because the food we focus on distributing is nutritious,” says Food Bank of Wyoming Director of Development, Jill Stillwagon.

There are several ways to get involved. The Food Bank says they can provide as many as three meals with just one dollar.

