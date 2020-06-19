The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled numerous events for the summer, but the 2020 Casper Comic is not one of them. It was announced a few weeks ago that this years event will be held outside on the grounds of the Casper Events Center.

Earlier this week (June 16th, 2020), the official Casper Comic Con Facebook page announced that Flash Gordon lead actor, Sam J. Jones, will be at this years event. The Con page posted photos and a message that states:

Casper Comic Con. Just confirmed for the upcoming con, and the 40th Anniversary of Flash Gordon. Mr. SAM JONES will be at the con both days.

Jones is currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of Flash Gordon with a world tour. Flash Gordon has become a cult classic over the years. The film is notable for its soundtrack which was composed, performed and produced by the British rock band Queen.

Tickets for the 2020 Casper Comic Con go on sale Monday, June 29th, 2020.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25th, 2020 and Sunday, July 26th, 2020

WHERE: Casper Events Center

COST: TBA

Events that have already been announced include both an adult and children's cosplay contest. There will also be food trucks, live music, open karaoke and plenty of comic book and collectible vendors.