Two UW Law Students Selected to Work on Harvard Journal

Two students from the University of Wyoming College of Law have been selected to the editorial board of the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy's(HJLPP) 39th annual Federalist Society National Student Symposium Issue.

The students selected were Nathan Cowper from Laramie, and Elizabeth Stephani from Centennial, CO. They are the first UW law students selected for the position.

The HJLPP is among 17 student-produced scholarly journals at Harvard Law School and is published three times annually by the Harvard Society for Law and Public Policy Inc., an organization of Harvard Law School students.

The symposium edition will be available in the HJLPP’s Volume 44 this fall.

The students are selected based on their editing abilities, attention to detail, and demonstrated commitment to the journal. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was one notable alumni of the journal.