Cheyenne Police Reminding Cyclists, Drivers to ‘Share the Road’

Last week's bicycle-versus-vehicle crash near Martin Luther King Jr. Park has Cheyenne police reminding cyclists and drivers to "share the road."

Officer David Inman says the cyclist suffered serious injuries when he collided with a vehicle at the intersection of W. 19th Street and Dillon Avenue on June 8, but "he's going to live."

"As a cyclist, please wear a helmet," said Inman.

"Be mindful," he added. "Bicyclists have to obey the street signs too, just like motorists."

In addition to wearing a helmet, cyclists are also encouraged to wear high-visibility clothing and carry identification with them.

