Pres. Trump Says He Will Renew Effort To End DACA Protections

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump says he'll renew his effort to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Trump on Friday denounced a Supreme Court ruling that the administration improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017.

Through executive action, Trump could still take away the ability of 650,000 young immigrants to live and work legally in the U.S.

With no legislative answer in sight in Congress, uncertainty continues for many immigrants who know no other home except America, but many are vowing to keep fighting for the program and for a pathway to citizenship.