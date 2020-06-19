Wyoming Announces 2020 Cowgirl Soccer Schedule

Wyoming Cowgirl Soccer unveiled its 2020 schedule on Thursday. It features 17 matches on the slate with seven of those in Laramie.

The Cowgirls will have two home non-conference games and five home Mountain West Conference matches.

Wyoming will play an exhibition match at Kansas State on Aug. 9.

UW opens the 2020 season at home on Thursday, Aug. 20 versus Dixie State. That match will start at 4 p.m. from the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.

The Cowgirls take to the road their next three matches. This includes the first meeting against the Colorado Buffaloes since 2012 on Sept. 6. Wyoming will play at South Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha on Sept. 11 and 13, respectively.

The final non-conference match is at home against New Mexico State on Sept. 18.

UW will face all 11 Mountain West Conference foes during the regular season.

They open MW play at New Mexico on Sept. 25 before returning home against San Diego State on Sept. 27.

After a road trip to play San Jose State (Oct. 2) and Fresno State (Oct. 4), the Cowgirls will have a four-match homestand. Air Force and Colorado College will visit Laramie on Oct. 9 and 11, respectively. That’s followed by UNLV and Nevada the next weekend, Oct. 16 and 18.

Then, Wyoming heads on the road for matches against Boise State (Oct. 23) and Utah State (Oct. 25).

The season concludes with the annual Border War against rival Colorado State on Oct. 30 in Laramie.

All matches will be played on either Friday or Sunday except for the season opener versus Dixie State.

Click below to view this year's schedule. The schedule is subject to change.

2020 Wyoming Soccer Schedule