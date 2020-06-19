Two Residents At Washakie County Facility Die From COVID-19

Two residents at a Washakie County long-term care facility have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Friday.

"The newly announced deaths both involve older adult women with health conditions known to put them at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19," the health department said.

Earlier, the facility was identified as the site of a COVID-19 outbreak. Six residents at the facility have died in connection with the outbreak. Sixteen residents have tested positive for the disease along with 12 facility staff.

The deaths announced Friday bring Wyoming's COVID-19 fatality total to 20. So far, 927 cases have been confirmed along with another 246 probable cases.