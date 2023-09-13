First Ever Casper Mural Crawl Happening on Friday

The Casper Mural Project (CMP) is hosting its first ever Casper Mural Crawl this Friday September 15th. The free mural tour kicks off at 5:30 pm at the wyOMing Yoga & Wellness parking lot.

Attendees can walk, bike, skate or drive to each of the four new 2023 mural locations and will get to hear about the artist and inspiration for each of the four new murals created in partnership with Casper Mural Project. The businesses where the murals are located will also be offering special deals and menu items to celebrate the event.

“Our goal is to provide more public art to our community and we could not be more excited to show off the new murals created this summer. This was our first year to create more than one mural during the summer season and the event is the perfect way to celebrate that. We look forward to the community getting to see the stunning murals and explore downtown Casper,” states Alisha Byrum, Casper Mural Project Board President.

Event Schedule:

5:30 pm - wyOMing Yoga & Wellness (located at 142 N Kimball St.)

5:55 pm - Occasions By Cory (located at 303 S Wolcott St.)

6:20 pm - Alley between Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant & Wind City Books (144 S Center St.)

To learn more about the Casper Mural Project or donate, please visit https://caspermuralproject.org/.

