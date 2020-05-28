Fires, Looting Rock Minneapolis After Man’s Death; 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fires are burning and looting is taking place after violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody rocked Minneapolis for a second straight night.

Amid the violence, a man was found fatally shot Wednesday night near a pawn shop.

A police spokesman says “one of the theories” they're investigating is reports that he had been shot by a store owner.

Smoke hung over the city Thursday morning and damage stretched for miles.

The protests began outside the police precinct in the part of the city where 46-year-old George Floyd died on Memorial Day.

Four Minneapolis officers were fired after video footage showed one of them kneeling on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck until he became unresponsive.