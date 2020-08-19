Fire With ‘Moderate Potential to Spread’ Burning in Bighorns

Crews are responding to a fire burning in the eastern Bighorns that has a "moderate potential to spread."

Ground crews and several aircraft are working to suppress the Freeze Out Fire in the Tongue Ranger District in Bighorn National Forest.

The fire is burning in lodgepole pine and mixed spruce forest.

According to a statement, fire managers are working to keep the fire as small as possible while keeping in mind public and firefighting safety. Expect area closures.

There are several campers that may be impacted.

On Wednesday, Bighorn National Forest announced that the fire danger there has been increased to extreme.