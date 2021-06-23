Fire Weather Watch For SE Wyoming Mountains Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for areas of southeast Wyoming today [June 23].

Get our free mobile app

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges, the Laramie Range and Converse County Wednesday starting 11 AM through 8 PM for low relative humidity and gusty winds up to 30 MPH. Fires will rapidly spread under these conditions. Please avoid any outdoor burning in the highlighted area!''