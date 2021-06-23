Fire Weather Watch For SE Wyoming Mountains Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for areas of southeast Wyoming today [June 23].

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges, the Laramie Range and Converse County Wednesday starting 11 AM through 8 PM for low relative humidity and gusty winds up to 30 MPH. Fires will rapidly spread under these conditions. Please avoid any outdoor burning in the highlighted area!''
May be an image of fire, outdoors and text that says 'Hazards Casper Douglas FireWeather Fire Watch Lusk Harrison Shirley Basin Fire Weather Watch Garrett 80 Rawlins Wheatland Torrington Saratoga Scottsbluff Baggs Cheyenn Kimball Fire Weather Watch is in effect starting 11 AM to 8 PM Wednesday. Portions of Minimum relative humidity values will Southeastern Wyoming range from 10 15% WEATHER NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Wind gusts will range from 20-30 MPH CHEYENNE WYOMING'

