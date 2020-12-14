Family Video Shows a Mountain Lion with a Fox in its Mouth

You know you're vacationing in the west when you look out of your RV and see a mountain lion with a fox in its mouth. That's what happened to one family recently.

The scene as a family is settling down for the night is rather placid. It's a calm night outside of the RV...until a mountain lion suddenly appears carrying a live fox in its mouth.

According to the video description, this happened in late November somewhere in Nevada.

All Things Foxes lists the predators that can prey on these little guys. Mountain lions are definitely located up the food chain from foxes. They also have to look out for eagles as those majestic birds have no problem picking up a small fox. Moral of this story is it isn't easy being a fox in the wild.