Fire Danger Increased to High in Teton Area Starting Wednesday

According to a press release, the Teton Interagency fire managers have increased the fire danger rating from moderate to high for Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge starting September 8.

High fire danger means fires can start easily and spread quickly and is determined by fire managers using several indicators, such as the moisture content of grasses, projected weather conditions, the ability of fire to spread, and the availability of firefighters across the country.

The press release reminds people that fires should never be unattended and must be completely extinguished before leaving, however it did not mention why the fire danger level had been increased.

So far this year, there have been more than 155 illegal and abandoned campfires in the Teton Interagency Fire area, along with 38 wildfires that have mostly been under five acres.

On August 26, the fire danger level had been lowered to moderate and all fire restrictions had been lifted in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park and the National Elk Refuge, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Fire restrictions have also been eased or lowered in recent weeks in other areas of the state, including in Yellowstone on August 23 and on federal land in southwest Wyoming on August 30.