Fire Restrictions Lifted in Southwest Wyoming on BLM Land

In a press release, the Bureau of Land Management announced lifting all fire restrictions in southwest Wyoming.

The announcement includes all land in the High Desert District, which includes Fremont, Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, and Unita Counties.

Stage one fire restrictions in the district were first implemented in July 7, due to dry conditions and high fire danger.

Carmen Thomason, fire mitigation specialist for BLM in Wyoming, said the reason for the restrictions being lifted is because of an increase in colder, and lower pressure weather, and to allow people to get out and enjoy the wilderness.

Thomason said that, based on data from BLM land in Wyoming, there have been 84 fires this year, 40 caused by humans and 44 caused by lightening.

Since May, there have been 35 wildfires reported in and around Teton County, with most fires being under an acre in size, and only one, the Shale Creek fire, was over 100 acres on July 16, while across the whole state in 2020 there were a total of 828 wildfires.

Recently, fire restrictions have been reduced in several places around the state, with Yellowstone National Park lowering the fire danger to high, from very high, and restrictions have also been lifted in several other national parks in Wyoming, including Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park and the National Elk Refuge.

While restrictions have been lifted in the High Desert District, the BLM press release also mentions the need to remember to: select a campfire location away from flammable material, avoid building fires on windy days, fully extinguish any fires, and never park a vehicle over tall, dead grass.