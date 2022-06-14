Fire Causes $14K in Damage to Cheyenne Residence, No One Injured

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a residential structure fire in Cheyenne Monday night.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of E. 3rd Avenue around 10:15 p.m. to find smoke coming from the exterior of the structure.

"CFR made quick work of the fire which was contained to the initial building and surrounding fence," CFR said in a press release.

"All occupants evacuated prior to CFR's arrival due to neighbors alerting them," CFR added.

The blaze caused an estimated $14,077 worth of damage.

Check Out This Multimillion dollar Cheyenne Home With A Theater