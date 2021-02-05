Vacant Cheyenne Building Catches Fire; Cause Under Investigation

Investigators aren't yet sure what caused a fire at a vacant building in north Cheyenne last night.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to the 100 block of Quincy Road at 10:18 p.m., and arrived eight minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the single-story, cement structure.

CFR says the blaze was under control in about 30 minutes, but crews stayed on scene until 2:22 a.m. this morning.

No injuries were reported and nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

