Officials say a small lightning-caused fire is burning three miles south of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, but the fire is not headed toward the iconic landmark.

As of Saturday evening, the fire was estimated at 300 acres. Park staff are taking measures to protect the Old Faithful area in the event the fire begins moving that direction, according to a news release.

Smoke from the fire has closed the Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb.

Additional closures include backcountry campsites OA1, OA2 and OA3 along with the Lone Star Geyser Trail.