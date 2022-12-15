Fire at Cheyenne Compost Facility Forces Road Closure

UPDATE:

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says a compost pile fire, which firefighters were called to around 10:40 p.m. last night and battled until about 2:30 a.m. this morning, has flared back up.

"CFR has been dispatched back to the facility, where they are separating piles and trying to control the scene," the department said in a press release.

"Due to the presence of heavy smoke, Windmill Road from Pershing Boulevard to Dell Range will be closed," the department added.

Get our free mobile app

"Out of an abundance of caution, the road closure will remain in effect for the next several days," police said in a Facebook post.

Police say the closure will not affect access to the East High School student parking lot.

CFR says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fire at the Cheyenne Compost Facility has forced the closure of a section of Windmill Road, police say.

According to a department Facebook post, Windmill Road is closed to traffic between Rock Springs Street and East High School and will remain closed until the fire is under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.