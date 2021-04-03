Few in GOP Rush to Defend Gaetz amid Sex Trafficking Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The political peril is deepening for conservative Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The often outlandish, Trump-styled provocateur appears increasingly isolated amid a federal sex-trafficking investigation.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether the Florida congressman and a political ally who is facing sex trafficking allegations may have paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.

That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it publicly.

Few Republicans are coming to Gaetz's defense.

But GOP leaders are also slow to publicly confront a high-profile lawmaker popular in Trump's orbit.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.