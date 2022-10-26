Feds Sue Idaho City Near Grand Teton NP Over Water Pollution

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The federal government is suing a small Idaho town near Grand Teton National Park for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region.

The lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice was filed in Idaho’s U.S. District Court on Monday.

The federal government contends the city of Driggs violated the Clean Water Act by dumping effluent with too much ammonia or violating other wastewater rules more than 2,600 times over the last seven years.

In written statement, the city of Driggs said the lawsuit was a positive development because it will allow the EPA and city officials to work together to come up with solutions.

