Feds Accuse Wyoming Man Of Soliciting Sex Acts With Teens

Federal prosecutors say a Gillette man tried to solicit prostitution with teens he perceived to be 12- and 14-years old.

According to charges filed in US District Court for Wyoming, James David Moore is charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. If he's convicted, he could face between 10 years to life behind bars.

He has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

A criminal complaint alleges that authorities participating in a sting operation created a website on a "known escort website" in Billings that included two photographs of two petite adult females.

The complaint states that undercover agents received a test from a Wyoming phone number. Agents engaged with the number and said there were "two young girls" ready to play, one being 14 and the other being 12.

Agents later learned the number belonged to Moore.

According to the complaint, an agent called Moore and they discussed which sex acts Moore would perform on the presumed underage girls. They also agreed to meet halfway between Gillette and Billings, the complaint states.

Moore also allegedly said he had $1,200 to $1,300 and would pay for a hotel room for the girls.

Court documents state that on October 29, Moore approached an undercover agent in Sheridan and produced $1,200 before he was placed under arrest.

Moore reportedly refused to speak with agents about an attorney. He did, however, allegedly say that details of the attempted acts would be on his phone.

He was then taken to the Johnson County Detention Center, court documents state.