LOOK: FBI’s 10 Most Wanted for White-Collar Crime

The FBI investigates a wide range of white-collar crimes, which are non-violent offenses characterized by deceit, concealment, or violation of trust. These crimes often involve financial gain and can have significant economic consequences for individuals, businesses, and the nation. The FBI categorizes white-collar crime into areas like healthcare fraud, corporate fraud, money laundering, securities fraud, mortgage fraud, and intellectual property theft.

These crimes are not violent, but they are not victimless. White-collar crimes can destroy a company, wipe out a person's life savings, cost investors billions of dollars, and erode the public's trust in institutions.

White-collar crime has a significant impact on the United States, which sees tens of thousands of cases annually, leading to billions in dollars lost.

The financial losses from white-collar crime range from $426 billion to $1.7 trillion annually, per statistics from 2022.

White-collar crime in the United States encompasses nonviolent crimes committed for financial gain, often by individuals in business or government positions. These crimes frequently involve fraud, deception, and concealment to obtain or avoid losing money. Examples include securities fraud, money laundering, and bribery. The FBI and other federal and state agencies investigate and prosecute these offenses, which can have significant economic consequences.

