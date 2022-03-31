FBI Teen Academy Taking Place This Summer in Casper

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is presenting their FBI Teen Academy for young people in Casper on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

According to an invite announcement from the FBI, this workshop is open to "approximately 40 high school sophomores through graduating seniors."

This event is "An introduction to the FBI, including a career pael, interactive demonstrations, a case presentation, and plenty of time to ask questions."

It will also include activities with the United States Attorney's Office.

According to the application, this program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice.

"Due to the vast diversity in our workforce, any student with an interest in the FBI, what we do and how a relationship with the FBI can help their school is encouraged to apply," the application stated. "All students will be evaluated based on ther application (GPA, school activities and community involvement) and essay to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class. None of the above elements will be the sole basis of evaluation of an application and the application process should be taken seriously by all applicants."

In addition to the application, students are required to include an essay that indicates why the student wants to participate in the program, and how it would serve the student's school. The essay needs to be typed and no more than two pages, single-spaced.

Students will also need to include a signed release from their parents.

The Casper Police Department has called this "An incredible opportunity for the next generation of law enforcement professionals."

Applications, more information, and a list of frequently asked questions can be found here.

