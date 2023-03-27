UPDATE: 3 Children, 3 Adults Fatally Shot at Nashville Grade School

By JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two adults and three children were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville.

The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police but it was not immediately clear whether the shooter was among the five people pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting occurred Monday at The Covenant School.

Police say the shooter died after they were “engaged by” officers.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years.

