FBI Seeks Montana Man Shot in Altercation With Officer

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The FBI is seeking a 36-year-old Montana man who authorities said was shot in a weekend altercation on the Crow Indian Reservation that left a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer with minor injuries.

An agency spokesperson says Darnell Lee Notafraid of the Crow Tribe is wanted after fleeing the scene of Sunday morning's shooting in Lodge Grass, about 20 miles from the Wyoming state line.

Notafraid, a member of the Crow Tribe, is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and multiple tattoos.

His condition is unknown.

