Fargo Junior & Cadets Wrestling Tournament Canceled

The enormous USA Wrestling Junior and Cadets National Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota has been canceled due to the pandemic. The Fargo event is touted as the largest wrestling tournament in the world featuring freestyle, folkstyle, and Greco Roman.

In 2019, there were over 5000 entries in 6 different classes: men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle, and Greco-Roman at the Junior and 16U levels. Over 2500 wrestlers competed in the men's and junior freestyle events. Wyoming, in the past, has sent a large contingent of grapplers to Fargo. In 2019, 33 wrestlers from the Cowboy state made the trip with Cody Pinkerton of Douglas and Parker Schlater of Moorcroft going 3-2 in Greco-Roman. Kelly Walsh's Josh Kraus and Kevin Anderson went 2-2 as well as Natrona's Yahav Shraiber. Lovell's Coy Trainor and Powell's Seth Horton. Wyoming did have 2 guys that went 3-2 in the U16 nationals in Fargo last season. That being Lyman's Sefton Douglas and Cody Phelps of Pinedale.

This year would have been the 50th year for the junior nationals and was scheduled for July 17-24th. The Fargo event has been billed as the number one recruiting opportunity in the country. So far, USA Wrestling has canceled 23 regional or national competitions due to coronavirus concerns.

USA Wrestling