Family of Marine killed in Afghanistan fails to win lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A lawsuit against Alec Baldwin filed by relatives of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan has been resolved in the actor's favor.

Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, says the actor has not paid any of the $25 million the family of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum sought for chastising them on social media. Baldwin had sent the family $5,000 in 2021 but the next year called McCollum's sister an “insurrectionist" for attending former President Donald Trump's rally leading up to the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

A federal judge in New York dismissed the lawsuit, saying Baldwin's comments were protected free speech. Attorneys for both sides declined to comment further on the case Thursday.

