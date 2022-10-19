Today marks the eight-year anniversary of the death of Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Robbie.

According to an agency Facebook post, Robbie's handler, Trooper Dave Chatfield, was conducting a vehicle search near mile marker 266 on Interstate 80 -- about six miles west of Arlington -- when he found a controlled substance.

He then unleashed Robbie and had him sniff around inside the vehicle to see if there was any additional contraband.

When Chatfield reached for Robbie to reconnect his leash after the dog had finished his search, Robbie jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the interstate.

Sadly, Robbie, who had only been patrolling with Chatfield for a couple of months, was struck by a semi and killed instantly.

The patrol says the trucker "was not in violation of any laws at the time of the collision and no charges were filed."

