Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning.

To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region.

The Cheyenne airport, meanwhile, posted a -9 degree reading.

Laramie checked in with a frigid -5 degrees.

The agency posted this statement and graphic on its website:

11 AM Friday, November 18th: Here's a snapshot of some of the cold temperatures and wind chills seen across the area this morning. Coldest temperatures occurred in and around the Snowy Range, with temperatures well-below zero. A few sites even set new record low temperatures! Rawlins, Sidney and Cheyenne all set new daily record low temperatures. For Cheyenne, this is the first daily record low in the month of November in almost 30 years! The last time a record low was broken in November was 11/25/1993. Expect another round of frigid temperatures tonight.