FAA Allows Jackson Hole Business to Resume Helicopter Tours

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — Federal officials are allowing a scenic helicopter business to resume flights in Jackson Hole despite opposition.

Wind River Air owner Tony Chambers plans to continue flights no later than early summer following a letter from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Chambers tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide he is pleased by the decision.

The Jackson Hole Airport board has acknowledged its obligation to accommodate Wind River Air but has also tried to find a way to slow or stop the business venture amid opposition from a variety of groups including the National Parks Conservation Association.

Opponents worry about helicopter noise in nearby wilderness areas.