Casper/Natrona County International Airport Announces Sky-High Enplanement for July
Casper / Natrona County International Airport announced that 9,819 enplaned passengers (passengers getting on aircraft) used the Airport in June.
The June number is a 7% increase compared to June of 2024 and the highest enplanement total for the month of June since 1987.
“We are excited that the passenger numbers continue to increase,” said Glenn Januska, Airport Director. “We think there are more opportunities for air service in our market and continue pursue those opportunities.”
New Helitack base Coming Soon
In partnership with the Wyoming State Forestry Department, the Casper/Natrona County International Airport is excited to be the home of a new Helitack base, adding to the growing list of wildland fire operations at the Airport.
Currently, the WSFD's Helitack operations are based on state trust land, southeast of Glenrock, but the facility has deteriorated, making it inadequate to support the Helitack program.
Consolidating all state forestry aerial firefighting assets to Casper enables Wyoming to strengthen its capabilities in combating wildfires, provides cross-training capabilities, and potential lodging for staff.
Construction is anticipated to be completed in September 2026.
5 of the Worst Natural Disasters in Wyoming History
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
'It's Sploot Season' says the National Park Service
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM