Ex-Wyoming Probation Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault

CASPER (AP) — A former probation officer in Wyoming has pleaded guilty to sexual assault after disclosing a sexual relationship with a parolee under her supervision.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Lindsey Shablo of Casper entered her guilty plea Tuesday in Natrona County District Court to a single charge of second-degree sexual assault, under an agreement that limits her prison sentence to three years.

The maximum sentence for second-degree sexual assault is 20 years.

Shablo said during Tuesday's change-of-plea hearing that she had sex with a parolee while employed by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

She originally pleaded not guilty in August.

