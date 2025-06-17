Evansville Police Department Urge Caution after Rattlesnake Scare

The Evansville Police Department says they've recently taken several reports of snake sightings in the area, including a rattlesnake on a front yard off of Arrowhead Trail.

The weather has warmed up and rattlesnakes have emerged from their overwintering dens.

They are most active during the spring and summer months as they search for food, water, and mates.

As temperatures rise in the summer, they become more active in the mornings and evenings to avoid the midday heat.

Should you encounter a rattlesnake:

Do not attempt to kill or handle the snake, as this is dangerous and can lead to a bite. If the snake is in your yard or home, contact animal control at 307-234-0897. If you get bit call .

Remain calm. Give the snake plenty of space (at least 10 feet) and avoid provoking it.

"If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, do not attempt to suck the venom from the wound — this can introduce bacteria from your mouth to the bite and can increase the risk of infection. Do not apply heat, cold or a tourniquet to the bite, since it may increase the risk of tissue damage. The best course of action is to remain calm and immediately go to the nearest hospital" notes the Evansville Police Department.

