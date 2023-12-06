Evansville Police are on the Hunt for Child Abuser

Evansville Police are looking for a man named Scot Erskine. They took to social media yesterday to ask that the public share their post "far and wide" as several of his warrants are for "nationwide extradition."

He is wanted by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office for four counts of aggravated child abuse, endangering a child, and ulawful contact.

He is wanted by the Evansville police on four counts of having a "Vicious dog" and possession of a controlled substance.