Electrical Short Displaces Ten East Casper Residents

Yesterday evening, shortly after 9:00 PM, there was a structure fire reported at the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive, according to a press release from the Casper Fire-EMS.

The release said that an electrical panel in the home appeared to be malfunctioning, producing heat, sparks, and light smoke. Firefighters and technicians with Rocky Mountain Power secured electrical power to the residence and searched for extension around the panel.

The residents were home at the time of the incident, and had evacuated prior to firefighters arriving.

Ten residents of the home were displaced due to the utility disconnection; they are receiving assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund.

At the time of the release there were no injuries related to the incidence reported.

Firefighters responded to the scene with five units, the on-duty battalion chief, and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force. Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police, Telecommunicators with Public Safety Communication Center, and technicians with both Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.

Most electrical fires are caused by faulty outlets or sockets that aren't properly grounded.

Outdated electric wiring is also a common cause of electrical fires. If your home is over twenty years old, it might not have the wiring capacity to handle all the appliances in today's average home: wide-screen TVs, multiple computers/lap tops, ovens, a washer and dryer...etcetera.

Old wiring tends to heat up quickly and catches fire easily.

It can be tricky knowing if you have unsafe wiring when it is hidden behind the walls of your home, but critical to assess for fire hazard.

These are the signs of hidden electric issues:

Unexplained burning smell

Shock or sparks from appliances and outlets

Excessive heat from electrical devices

Intermittent power outages or flickering lights

Recurring problems with tripped breakers or blown fuses

A tingling feeling when touching electrical appliances

Discolored wall outlets or switches

Cracked or broken wall outlets

