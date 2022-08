Natrona County Assessor

Tammy Saulsbury: 10,111 - 52.33%

Matt Keating: 4,820 -24.95%

Tim Haid: 4,353 - 22.53%

These are according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk.

Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds