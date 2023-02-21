Eat or Heat? Food Bank of Wyoming Offers Help

"In a time when the cost of living is high, no one should have to choose to heat their homes or eat. Food is a must and food is available. Reach out to Food Bank of Wyoming today to find resources near you."

The Food Bank of Wyoming says inflation rate is 3-4X higher than it was a few years ago. Wyomingites are having to make tough choices between heating their homes or feeding their families.

"Some families in Wyoming are seeing upwards of $175 for gas bills compared to an average of $83 in 2021. This results in the restructuring of household budgets and spending priorities," says the Food Bank.

During a Wyoming winter, there is little people can do to help reduce their utility bill and still stay safe inside their home. Setting the thermostat lower is an option, but at the end of the day, warmth is critical.

Get our free mobile app

Grocery expenses can be a flexible budget item that provide options for household savings. People may attempt to lower their grocery bill by purchasing items that are inexpensive but may have less nutritional value or skipping meals all together.

For families struggling to decide whether to heat their home or eat full, nutritious meals, Food Bank of Wyoming partners with local organizations to help ensure plates can be filled. By sourcing and distributing food and other necessities to more than 150 Hunger Relief Partners across the state (food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, after school programs and other hunger-relief organizations), Food Bank of Wyoming is committed to ensuring local neighbors have access to nutritious food.

The Food Bank of Wyoming distributes food through Mobile Pantries and community partners in all 23 counties in Wyoming. In Natrona County alone, there are over 15 pantries that Food Bank of Wyoming distributes food to in order to provide meals to people in need. Other Food Bank of Wyoming programs that help fight food insecurity include Totes of Hope™, which provides fresh, nutritious food to children through afterschool and summer programs, food boxes for older adults, and other government programs.