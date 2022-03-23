Dynamic Sound and Lighting ‘Considering All Possibilities’ Regarding Downtown Rock the Block Events
With the news that Yellowstone Garage and its sister-venue, The Hall on Ash, are closing, many questions remain in terms of events like Rock the Block, and more.
Luckily, Rock the Block, Casper's Downtown party that takes place every Thursday in the summer, is not a property of Yellowstone Garage; it's the creation of Dynamic Sound and Lighting, a local events promoter with an incredible sound system.
The owners of Dynamic Sound and Lighting took to social media on Wednesday to offer an update and give their perspective on the closure of Yellowstone Garage.
"We at Dynamic Sound and Lighting are aware of the unexpected closing of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue, which also impacts events at The Hall on Ash," they wrote. "This closure has a broad impact on events in the community, and we are deeply saddened with this news."
The owners wrote that if individuals are working with them for weddings or other events and are impacted by the closure of The Hall on Ash, they should reach out for referrals to other venues or caterers. They also brought up the future of Rock the Block.