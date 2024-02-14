Dusting of Snow Expected in Casper-Area Thursday and Friday

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of rain and snow tomorrow between and noon and 3:00 p.m. with a high near 37. By Thursday evening the liklihood for snow increasees to about 60% before midnight. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

Tomorrow will be blustery with a winds up to 25 mph.

Friday will have a 50% chance of snow as well with less than half an inch predicted.

Typically the Casper area receives about 10 inches of snow in February, March, and April.

GOAT Snowstorm in Casper - April 3-4, 2023. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media