Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months.

“Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.

“This documentary film helps parents, children, teenagers and young adults identify sextortion attempts and it explains how to report the crime if it happens to them," Vassallo said.

Each event will include a screening of the film, followed by a panel discussion on current trends in Wyoming and tips on how to keep children safer.

The first screenings happen in Cheyenne and Laramie:

Jan. 18 -- 6 p.m. at the Surburgg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

Jan. 19 -- At 6 p.m. at Laramie High School in Laramie.

The following is a list of tentative dates and locations:

Feb. -- Cody.

Feb. 2 -- Sheridan.

March 21 --Fort Washakie/Riverton.

March 22 -- Lander.

April 4 -- Casper.

April 5 -- Gillette.

May 22 -- Rock Springs.

May 23 -- Evanston.

Other participating agencies showing the documentary include the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of Victim Services.

If you are interested in hosting the film in your community, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Victim/Witness Coordinator Yulonda Candelario at 307-772-2124.

